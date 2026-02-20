Druski Admits He Went Too Far at NFL Honors By Butchering Jaxon Smith-Njigba Name

Share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Druski admits he went too far with a controversial mispronunciation at the NFL Honors and apologized to Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

Comedian Druski stirred up a storm at the 2026 NFL Honors with a name-slip involving Seattle Seahawks star Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

While presenting the Offensive Player of the Year award, Druski mispronounced the receiver’s name, unintentionally delivering what sounded like a racial slur.

The incident sparked considerable backlash, leaving the comedian in hot water with both fans and players.

Reflecting on the mishap during a candid appearance on CBS Mornings, Druski admitted he might have crossed a line.

“I like to mess around and, you know, sometimes you could go too far. I even hit him up. I reached out to say congratulations to him, the team on the Super Bowl. I think that was an amazing thing. And yeah, I didn’t get no response back. I tried,” Druski said.

Druski’s attempt to make amends by reaching out to Smith-Njigba went unanswered. Seahawks’ linebacker Uchenna Nwosu didn’t mince words in his criticism, labeling Druski’s act as “lame.”

The misstep managed to cast a shadow on an otherwise celebratory moment for Seattle, which went on to win Super Bowl LX.

Despite this snag, Druski hopes to grow and learn from this experience, promising to adjust his approach moving forward.

“I might have went a little too far. I think and I’m going learn from it,” Druski confessed.