Eminem & 50 Cent’s Detroit Playoff Reunion Brings 2000s Nostalgia Back To Life

Eminem and 50 Cent reunited courtside at a Pistons playoff game, marking their first public NBA appearance together in 21 years.

Two Hip-Hop legends just reminded everyone why the 2000s mattered. Eminem and 50 Cent showed up together at Little Caesars Arena Tuesday night for Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals, sitting courtside as the Detroit Pistons took on the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The moment hit different because it marked their first public courtside appearance at an NBA game together in 21 years; their last sighting at an NBA game was during the 2005 Finals in nearby Auburn Hills.

When the Jumbotron panned to them laughing and engaging with each other, the arena erupted. Social media followed within seconds.

50 Cent wore a blue Detroit hat as a nod to Eminem’s hometown, flanked by Paul Rosenberg (Em’s longtime manager) and Denaun Porter (his stage partner).

The crew looked completely comfortable around each other, suggesting this wasn’t a carefully orchestrated moment but something natural, longtime collaborators simply enjoying a playoff game together.

For fans who grew up watching them build Shady Records and redefine Hip-Hop during the 2000s, the visual felt significant. They’ve maintained a rare friendship in an industry known for burned bridges.

The Pistons ultimately lost the game in an overtime thriller, but that became irrelevant the moment Em and Fif became the story.