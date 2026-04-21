Eminem Posts 18-Year Sobriety Coin After Nearly Fatal Overdose

Eminem marks 18 years sober with a simple gold coin post while his ex-wife Kim Scott faces DUI charges in Michigan.

Eminem posted a single image to Instagram on April 20, 2026, with no caption, no lengthy message, just his hand holding a gold sobriety coin stamped with the Roman numerals XVIII.

Eighteen years clean. The post racked up nearly 6,800 comments and 6,500 reshares from people who’ve watched him claw back from the absolute edge.

What makes this milestone so heavy is understanding how close he came to never seeing it.

At his lowest point, he was consuming up to 60 V##### and 30 Vicodin pills daily, convincing himself that prescription medications weren’t “real” drugs compared to street narcotics.

That twisted logic nearly ended him. In 2007, he overdosed on methadone after mistakenly taking an amount equivalent to four bags of heroin, and doctors told him he was two hours from death.

He’d ballooned to almost 230 pounds by the time paramedics got to him, and he missed Christmas with his kids that year.

Even after leaving the hospital, recovery wasn’t linear. Days after discharge, he had knee surgery and immediately went back to painkillers.

“I thought it was a sign of weakness to have an addiction,” he later wrote. “I didn’t even want to believe it was a disease. But I realized it when I f###### almost died and then I still went back to using.”

His best friend and D12 bandmate Proof died in 2006, and that loss accelerated everything spiraling out of control.

He admitted to having ten drug dealers supplying him simultaneously, saying he had no idea how he survived taking 75 to 80 Valiums every single night.

In spring 2008, he finally committed to real recovery. He replaced pills with running, hitting up to 17 miles a day, and got serious mentorship from Elton John, who called him weekly to keep him on track.

After getting clean, he dropped the 2009 album Relapse and completely reframed how he saw sobriety.

“I realized I’m not embarrassed anymore about it, and I started treating sobriety like a superpower. I was proud of the fact that I could quit,” he said.

Every year since, he’s posted his sobriety coin to mark the milestone.

In 2019, he wrote “Still Not Afraid” after 11 years clean. In 2020, he called the ” Clean Dozen ” 12 years.

The contrast with his ex-wife, Kim Scott, couldn’t be starker.

Chesterfield Township police arrested Kim Mathers, 51, in February 2026, after she crashed a white Range Rover into a parked car and left the scene.

Officers found her at a nearby home, and she admitted the vehicle was hers.

She told police she’d had two margaritas at Chili’s and blamed another car for causing the collision. Her son Parker and three of his friends were in the vehicle during the crash.

This isn’t Kim’s first legal issue involving substances.

In 2003, she faced charges for possession of a controlled substance and driving with a suspended license.

In October 2015, she drove a Cadillac Escalade into a utility pole and ditch, later revealing on Detroit radio that it was a suicide attempt. Her ongoing struggles stand in sharp contrast to his transformation.

Eminem and Kim Scott share one of Hip-Hop’s most turbulent relationship histories.

They married in 1999, divorced in 2001, reunited briefly, remarried in 2006, and split again the next year.

Their chaos fueled some of his most intense records. They share a daughter, Hailie Jade, who’s now an adult with her own family.

Days before Eminem marked his 18th year sober, his daughter, Alaina Marie Scott, announced the birth of her first child, a daughter named Scottie Marie Moeller, born April 14, 2026.