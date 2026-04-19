Eminem’s Family Continues Naming Tradition Honoring The Rap Star

Eminem just became a grandfather again, and his family’s commitment to the “M & M” naming tradition is stronger than ever.

Alaina Scott, his adopted daughter, welcomed her first child on April 14, 2026, and she named her baby girl Scottie Marie Moeller.

The 32-year-old new mom shared the announcement on Instagram with a caption that read, “My heart outside my body. she’s everything and more. Scottie Marie Moeller born 4/14/26. Welcome to the world my sweet darling.”

Alaina explained the significance behind her daughter’s name in a follow-up post, saying, “Scottie, in honor of my ‘scott sisters.’ The women who have given the name and my life so much meaning.”

She was referring to the Scott family legacy that shaped her life, particularly her connection to her sisters and the bond they share.

The name carries weight because the first letter of the middle name is an M, and so is the first letter of her last name, cleverly making “M&M,” which phonetically is obviously Eminem.

Alaina was born to Kim Scott’s twin sister, Dawn, who struggled with drug addiction and passed away in January 2016 at age 40 or 41 from an apparent overdose.

Eminem legally adopted Alaina in the early 2000s, making her officially part of the family and giving her the stability and love she needed.

The naming pattern that pays tribute to the rapper runs deep in Eminem’s family tree.

His oldest daughter, Hailie Jade, 30, welcomed her first child with her husband, Evan McClintock, on March 14, 2025, and named her son Elliot Marshall McClintock.

The middle name Marshall is a direct tribute to Eminem’s birth name, Marshall Mathers, and the first letters of the first and middle names spell out “Em.”

Eminem also adopted his third daughter, Stevie Laine, 23, who was born in 2002 to Kim and her then-partner Eric Hartter.

He officially adopted Stevie in 2005 after reuniting with Kim. The rapper has built a family where adoption and love define the bonds, not just biology.