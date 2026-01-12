ESPN Taps A$AP Rocky For College Football Championship Soundtrack With “Helicopter”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

A$AP Rocky partners with ESPN for College Football Playoff music, debuting “Helicopter” from his upcoming album “Don’t Be Dumb.”

A$AP Rocky is bringing his signature sound to college football’s biggest stage through a major partnership with ESPN for the College Football Playoff coverage.

The collaboration marks a strategic move that puts Hip-Hop at the center of sports broadcasting during one of the year’s most-watched events.

The multi-platinum rapper’s unreleased track “Helicopter” will serve as the official music for ESPN’s College Football Playoff National Championship game promotional spots. The song debuts across ESPN networks on January 12, giving fans their first taste of new material from Rocky’s highly anticipated fourth studio album, Don’t Be Dumb.

ESPN announced that the partnership will feature two tracks from Rocky’s forthcoming album across its College Football Playoff creative campaigns. The network has already launched promotional spots for the CFP Semifinals featuring another track, “Punk Rocky,” which began airing on January 3 across ESPN platforms.

The timing of this collaboration creates a win-win for both parties.

Rocky gets massive exposure for his new album just days before its January 16 release via A$AP Worldwide and RCA Records.

ESPN gains access to fresh, culturally relevant music that connects with younger audiences who drive social media engagement around major sporting events.

This partnership represents ESPN’s continued effort to blend sports and Hip-Hop culture in meaningful ways.

The network has previously worked with artists such as Drake, Snoop Dogg, and DJ Khaled on Monday Night Football music curation, demonstrating its commitment to bringing authentic Hip-Hop voices to sports programming.

The College Football Playoff National Championship Presented by AT&T is scheduled for 7:30 P.M. ET on Monday, January 19 at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium.