Fan Throws A Shoe At DaBaby During Rolling Loud Miami 2021 Performance

One of the biggest Hip Hop festivals in America returned over the weekend. Rolling Loud Miami‘s Sunday performances included DaBaby hitting the Cîroc Stage at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

DaBaby had one of the most-talked-about sets of the event. The North Carolina native made news for bringing out controversial rapper/singer Tory Lanez. DaBaby also went viral for another moment.

At one point, someone from the audience threw a shoe at DaBaby as he was performing. The launching of the footwear led to the “Suge” hitmaker addressing the crowd.

“Who the f### threw that m############ busted ass g###### Adida?” said DaBaby, mispronouncing the name of the shoe brand Adidas. The term “Adida” began trending on Twitter as a result.

There is speculation the person propelled the sneaker at DaBaby as retaliation for performing with his special guest Tory Lanez. Some fans “canceled” Lanez after he was arrested for allegedly shooting Megan Thee Stallion in the foot last summer.

Despite being charged with assault with a semiautomatic firearm, Tory Lanez has repeatedly denied firing a gun at Megan Thee Stallion in July 2020. He pled not guilty. The Daystar album creator claimed to be a victim of a conspiracy and organized smear campaign but has yet to provide any concrete evidence to back up those allegations.

“Adida” and DaBaby’s name were not the only words to trend on social media over the last several hours. “Pardi” – the nickname of Megan Thee Stallion’s current boyfriend Pardison Fontaine – was also a top talking point on Twitter overnight.

Pardison Fontaine and DaBaby got into a war of words in June after Tory Lanez released his “SKAT” music video featuring DaBaby. Many Megan Thee Stallion followers felt DaBaby betrayed his “Cash S###” and “Cry Baby” collaborator by working with the man accused of causing her serious harm.