Fetty Wap Faces $200K Child Support Battle Days After Freedom

Lezhae Zeona demands $200K in unpaid child support from Fetty Wap just days after his early release from federal prison this week.

Fetty Wap barely had time to adjust to life outside federal prison before facing a harsh reality check from the mother of two of his children.

Lezhae Zeona took to social media this week demanding more than $200,000 in unpaid child support from the New Jersey rapper, who was released to home confinement on January 7 after serving nearly three years of a six-year sentence for drug trafficking.

Zeona shared a screenshot from a government child support portal showing the massive debt and unleashed a series of posts criticizing the rapper’s parenting and financial priorities while he was incarcerated.

“I’m a real b#### fr i stand by wtf is REAL mind yall i never wanted to put him on child support,” Zeona wrote in one heated post. “When he was gettin the most money i ain’t put him on but after i had the second child and he tried not helping at all to be financially petty to me i kept telling him ion wanna do this lets come to an agreement and the n#### thought it was a joke.”

The 34-year-old rapper was sentenced in May 2023 after pleading guilty to conspiracy to distribute cocaine, heroin, fentanyl and crack cocaine across Long Island and New Jersey between 2019 and 2020.

Zeona and Fetty Wap have two children together: daughter Zaviera, born in 2015, and son Zyheir, born in 2018. The pair dated from 2014 to 2017, according to public records.

In her social media rant, Zeona accused the “Trap Queen” hitmaker of spending hundreds of thousands of dollars on failed business ventures for other women while neglecting his children’s needs.

“He dumped hundreds and thousands into a b#### salon when she ain’t even think that s### through cause who tf goes through a busy ass mall to get they lashes done,” she wrote, mocking what she described as a poorly planned investment.

Zeona also took aim at Fetty Wap’s criminal case, calling him a “sorry drug dealer” for getting caught and telling him to “pick something to be actually good at.. superstar.”

The mother of two emphasized her independence throughout the ordeal, listing everything she has provided for their children without his financial support.

“MY KIDS GOT A ROOF OVER THEY HEAD CAUSE OF ME,” she wrote in all caps. “MY KIDS GOT BEDS TO SLEEP IN CAUSE OF MEEEE. MY KIDS GOT SNEAKERS ON THEY FEET CAUSE OF MEEEE. MY KIDS GOT CLOTHES ON THEY BACK CAUSE OF MEEEEEE.”

She continued the list, noting she provided food, after-school programs and health insurance for their children and “NO FOOD STAMPS N####” during his absence.

Fetty Wap rose to fame in 2014 with his hit single “Trap Queen,” which peaked at number two on the Billboard Hot 100. He has seven children with multiple women, including Ariel Reese, Masika Kalysha and Alexis Skyy.

The rapper will remain under home confinement until November 8, 2026, when his supervised release period ends. He faces five years of probation with restrictions including mandatory drug testing and community service.

Zeona’s public demands come as Fetty Wap attempts to rebuild his career and personal relationships following his incarceration, with the child support debt representing a significant financial obligation as he transitions back to civilian life.