Fivio Foreign Offers YK Osiris Advice About Sukihana Controversy

The ‘B.I.B.L.E.’ album creator gives his take on the headline-grabbing incident.

YK Osiris found himself in the social media crosshairs after footage of the singer forcibly kissing reality show star Sukihana without her permission went viral. Plenty of people have weighed in on the situation, including New York City-bred rapper Fivio Foreign.

Following a significant amount of online backlash, YK Osiris apologized to Sukihana for what many observers called blatant sexual assault. Suki accepted the “Worth It” recording artist’s apology and signified she was ready to move on.

Hollywood Unlocked spoke to Fivio Foreign at the For Khadija documentary premiere at the 2023 Tribeca Film Festival in New York. The Jason Lee-led outlet asked the B.I.B.L.E. album creator about the YK Osiris/Sukihana controversy.

“Just as a Black man in America and how our Black women are portrayed, you always got to be delicate,” said Fivio Foreign. “You got to be able to overread. Now, I don’t want to put another Black man down, but I feel for her and I got daughters. So you just got to read the room.”

Philadelphia-raised emcee Meek Mill caught heat for his own take on the negative reactions to the YK Osiris incident. Meek eventually ended his comments by telling Osiris to go back to church and stop following the heathens.

As far as the For Khadija film, Fivio Foreign showed up at the Tribeca Festival to back fellow NYC rap star, French Montana. He told HU, “It feels good to support another New Yorker, another man that I’ve seen from when I was a kid. I looked up to him so I’m definitely on fan timing.”