Flavor Flav Rolls Out Red Carpet For U.S. Women’s Water Polo Team In Las Vegas 

Flavor Flav treated the U.S. Women’s Water Polo Team to a VIP experience in Vegas after sponsoring their Olympic efforts.

Flavor Flav is continuing his commitment to the U.S. Women’s Water Polo Team, treating the athletes to a Las Vegas getaway.

Over the weekend, the Public Enemy member flew the team out to Sin City. Flav and the ladies had a blast staying at Conrad Las Vegas at Resorts World, dining at a swanky restaurant and taking in Carrie Underwood’s residency.

Flavor Flav shared a video of the team partying in Vegas while paying tribute to the athletes.

“So proud of all these women,” he captioned the video. “Look at all the support and attention brought to this sport and women’s athletics. We changing the game and that is something BIG to celebrate.”

After previously agreeing to sponsor the team for five years, he reaffirmed his commitment.

“Most of all thankx to USAWP and all the players for welcoming me on the team and accepting my sponsorship,” Flav added. “Paris was a special experience of my life and we just getting started,!! Thankx to Sam and Jared for hooking it up,!!”

Meanwhile, Flavor Flav’s mission to help underprivileged athletes continues.

He’s helping make dreams come true for Nick Mayhugh, a sprinter due to compete at the Paralympics this year. Flav supported the three-time Paralympic Gold-winning athlete’s GoFundMe campaign to bring his parents to the Games.

THIS is just one of the many @gofundme for the @Olympics and @Paralympics that I support.



Imagine spending 18 years taking ya kid to every practice and game and working 2-3 jobs to buy equipment,,, and then not being able to watch them play the biggest game of they life. https://t.co/xnZWGABNbs — FLAVOR FLAV (@FlavorFlav) August 15, 2024

Flav also revealed he “helped fully fund” 35 GoFundMe campaigns for Olympians and Paralympians.