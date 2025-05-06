EXCLUSIVE: Game Loses House; Judge Orders Sale To Pay Off $7M Debt To Priscella Rainey

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Game has officially lost his multimillion-dollar Calabasas estate after a judge approved its sale to help cover the $7.13 million judgment awarded to Priscilla Rainey.

Rainey sued the rapper in 2015 over an alleged sexual assault during the filming of his VH1 reality show She’s Got Game. The Game denied the allegations but failed to appear in court during a 2016 trial, leading to a default judgment.

The jury awarded her $1.13 million in compensatory damages for the alleged assault and $6 million in punitive damages after he was accused of mocking the court by blowing off the trial entirely.

The Los Angeles County Superior Court granted Rainey’s request to sell the property on May 2, 2025, after years of legal wrangling and failed attempts by Game to avoid payment.

The rapper argued that the house was protected under California’s homestead exemption, ruling that the property is legally owned by JTT Holdings LLC, not by Game himself.

According to the ruling, Game may have an equity interest in JTT Holdings, but that does not confer upon him an interest in the property.

Rainey also successfully argued that JTT Holdings LLC was just a shell company created by Game and his manager, Wack100, to keep the residence out of his name and out of her reach.

Rainey has aggressively pursued collection efforts of her $7 million judgment. She has seized his music royalties and targeted other assets tied to Game’s businesses and intellectual property.

According to Zillow, the property is currently valued at approximately $4,037,500. If it sells at that price, The Game would still owe Rainey nearly $3 million.