Good Lord: Kim Kardashian Stuns In Pink Sheer Dress At Christ The Redeemer

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Kim Kardashian made a bold statement in Brazil by posing at Christ the Redeemer in a sheer hot pink dress during a promotional tour.

Kim Kardashian turned heads and camera lenses Friday in Rio de Janeiro when she posed beneath the towering Christ the Redeemer statue wearing a sheer hot pink dress that blurred the line between reverence and runway.

The reality mogul and SKIMS founder shared the striking moment with her 354 million Instagram followers, letting the vivid visuals and a pink heart emoji do the talking.

The 44-year-old entrepreneur chose a daring, body-hugging gown with a plunging neckline for the visit, pairing the look with a sculpted updo and soft-glam makeup.

Purple lighting cast dramatic shadows across the religious landmark, highlighting both the statue and Kardashian’s silhouette in equal measure.

Her post included a photo from a 2013 trip to the same site, where she also wore pink, drawing a fashion parallel more than a decade apart.

The callback wasn’t lost on her followers, who flooded the comments with praise. The post racked up over 9,000 comments within hours.

This high-profile moment capped off Kardashian’s extended stay in Brazil, where she has been promoting her upcoming projects.

Earlier in the week, she appeared at the “All’s Fair” premiere in São Paulo wearing a custom Connor Ives gown made from 100-year-old Edwardian fans, a nod to sustainable luxury.

The timing of her South American tour follows a personal and professional hurdle—her most recent failure to pass the California bar exam. According to industry insiders, the trip served dual purposes: promoting business and providing a personal reset after the setback.

Kardashian’s wardrobe throughout the trip has drawn consistent media attention, with paparazzi capturing each look. Her Christ the Redeemer appearance, however, stood out as the most visually arresting of the tour.