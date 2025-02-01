Grammy Awards Snag Hip-Hop Heavyweights Cardi B, Will Smith, Queen Latifah As Presenters

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The 67th Grammy Awards will blend star power and compassion, spotlighting Los Angeles wildfire relief efforts while showcasing a stellar lineup of musical icons.

Cardi B, Taylor Swift, and Queen Latifah are just a few of the A-list names taking the spotlight at the 67th annual Grammy Awards, set to captivate audiences live from Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 2.

Once again hosted by Trevor Noah, the Grammy Awards have promised to double down on its commitment to support Los Angeles wildfire relief efforts. The Recording Academy announced an A-list roster of presenters who will grace the Grammy stage.

Joining Cardi B, Swift, and Queen Latifah are musical icons such as SZA, Will Smith, Gloria Estefan, Olivia Rodrigo and Victoria Monét.

Alongside them, an equally powerful lineup of performers has been confirmed, including Billie Eilish, Stevie Wonder, Shakira, Brad Paisley, and Coldplay’s Chris Martin, to name just a few.

This year’s Grammys aren’t just about music—they’re about making a difference.

A portion of the event’s proceeds will be directed toward aiding wildfire relief initiatives in Los Angeles, with a nod to the courageous first responders who have put their lives on the line to safeguard communities.

The Recording Academy and MusiCares are already making strides, having distributed over $4 million in emergency financial aid to members of the music industry impacted by the crisis since the Los Angeles Fire Relief Effort was launched on January 9.

Driven by these charitable efforts, the traditional Grammy Week schedule has been significantly trimmed down to ensure maximum impact.

While the wildfires have cast a shadow over the city, the Grammys aim to bring hope and celebration in equal measure.

With a medley of genres—spanning pop, rap, country, rock, and soul—the evening is shaping up to be a reflection of the music industry’s power to unite and uplift.