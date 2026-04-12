Gunna Rewards Loyalty With Luxury Cars For His Team

Gunna’s showing his manager Ebonie Ward major love with a black Ferrari Purosangue, proving he takes care of those who’ve held him down.

Gunna is showing his circle real love by blessing his manager and closest friends with some serious hardware.

The Atlanta rapper recently pulled up with a black Ferrari Purosangue for his longtime manager, Ebonie Ward, complete with yellow brake calipers and a black-and-white interior that hits different.

This isn’t just any luxury move, either, because the Purosangue is Ferrari’s first-ever SUV, making it one of the most exclusive gifts you could possibly receive.

Since stepping away from the YSL situation following the fallout from Young Thug’s RICO trial, Gunna has been on a real self-improvement journey.

He’s invested heavily in his mental and physical health, and that energy has extended to how he treats the people around him.

The whole vibe has shifted from what it was before, and now he’s become someone people actually respect for his character and choices.

Spreading wealth to those who’ve held him down is just part of that transformation.

The moment was captured on video and shared across social media, with someone close to Gunna expressing genuine appreciation for his generosity.

“I have been saying since day one that he was the one, I ride for this one,” the person said, adding “I love you and this the new Michael Jackson.”

While some people online had thoughts about that comparison, the sentiment behind it was clear. Gunna’s crew stays loyal because he shows up for them when it matters.

Gunna also copped luxury vehicles for other close friends, though the specific models haven’t been detailed yet.

What’s clear is that this isn’t about flexing for the cameras. This is about taking care of your people and making sure they know they’re valued. That’s the kind of energy that builds real loyalty in this industry.

The rapper has been keeping busy with other ventures too, and fans have been waiting to see what he drops next.

He’s got a world tour stop scheduled for July in Portugal, so there’s plenty happening in his world right now.