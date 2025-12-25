Halle Bailey Plan Music-Filled Christmas With Son Halo After Tumultuous Year

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Halle Bailey is gearing up for a festive holiday season with her two-year-old son, Halo, while reflecting on a year marked by personal growth and legal drama.

The 25-year-old singer and actress told E! News she’s going all out with decorations and traditions this Christmas. “Decorating everything, overload,” she said. “I just got Christmas lights all over my house. So, very excited about it.”

Baking is also on the agenda. “I like to bake sugar cookies. I do a whole thing,” she added. Bailey said her son’s love for music has become a big part of their holiday mornings. “He loves music,” she said. “So, we wake up in the morning and sing songs.”

When asked if Halo might follow in her musical footsteps, the Little Mermaid star responded, “Who knows. I would want him to do what he wants to do. But he definitely is musically inclined, which is so cool.”

Bailey shares Halo with DDG, born Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr. The two ended their relationship in 2022 after dating for two years. Earlier this year, the former couple made headlines for their legal disputes. In May, Bailey was granted a restraining order against DDG after accusing him of physical, verbal, emotional and financial abuse. The following month, DDG secured a temporary restraining order against Bailey.

By October, both parties agreed to drop their restraining order requests and reached a temporary custody agreement to co-parent their son.

Looking back on 2023, Bailey said the year brought major changes. “It’s been a really transformative year,” she said. “I’ve been so excited. I released an album. I just feel healed and happy and free. I just want people to listen to the music, and I’m grateful to be here.”

Bailey’s holiday plans come just months after she released her debut solo album and finalized custody arrangements with DDG in October.