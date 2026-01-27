Hated Border Chief Gregory Bovino Fired As Minneapolis Protests Rock City

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Gregory Bovino lost his Border Patrol commander role after deadly Minneapolis shootings sparked massive protests.

Gregory Bovino got the boot from Minneapolis after two weeks of chaos left the city demanding his head.

The Border Patrol commander who became the face of Trump’s immigration crackdown lost his “commander at large” title Tuesday. Sources confirm Bovino heads back to California after protests rocked Minneapolis following two fatal shootings by federal agents.

Alex Pretti died Saturday when ICE agents shot the 37-year-old VA nurse during a protest. Video shows agents disarming Pretti before killing him, contradicting Bovino’s claims about a “massacre” attempt.

The shooting happened just weeks after agents killed Renee Good on January 7.

Good was shot three times through her windshield as she sat in her Honda Pilot.

Federal agents claimed she tried to ram them, but frame-by-frame video analysis shows Good turned her steering wheel away from officers just over one second before the first shot.

Minneapolis exploded after both killings. Protesters surrounded hotels where Bovino stayed, banging pots and blowing whistles. Mayor Jacob Frey told ICE to “get the f### out of Minneapolis” while Governor Tim Walz demanded answers.

The violence started when Bovino launched “Operation Metro Surge” in Minneapolis.

His agents conducted raids while wearing masks and military gear. Bovino appeared in propaganda-style videos, often the only unmasked face among his team.

Bovino defended his agents aggressively after both shootings. He claimed Pretti wanted to “massacre law enforcement” despite video evidence showing the nurse held only a phone.

And, a federal judge previously reprimanded Bovino for lying to the court.

The commander’s departure comes as Trump sends his border czar, Tom Homan, to Minnesota. White House officials praised Bovino as “a key part of the president’s team” while announcing his demotion.

Protesters targeted Bovino personally, tracking his movements around Minneapolis.

They gathered outside his hotel Monday night, demanding justice for Good and Pretti. Police kept demonstrators away from the entrance while Bovino remained inside.

Trump spoke with Governor Walz on Monday and agreed to reduce the number of federal agents in Minneapolis.