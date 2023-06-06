Hennessy Carolina Reflects On Her Sister Cardi B’s Rise To Stardom

The Grammy winner says she’s motivated to get back outside.

A lot of people did not expect former stripper Cardi B to become one of the most commercially successful rap acts of the last decade. Over the last six years, the history-making entertainer secured her spot as a headlining act.

Hot 97 booked Cardi B to headline the 2023 Summer Jam concert in New York’s UBS Arena. During her set, the “Bodak Yellow” hitmaker brought out 21 Savage for “Bartier Cardi,” GloRilla for “Tomorrow 2,” and Latto for “Put It On Da Floor Again.”

Cardi B’s sister, Hennessy Carolina, was also in the building for the event. Afterward, Hennessy took to social media to post some clips from her older sibling’s Summer Jam performance. She also reflected on Cardi’s rise as a star.

“I had sooo much fun last night! My sister was meant for this! It’s crazy how we use to go to house parties and the whole party would surround my sister in a circle to watch her perform and now look how far you’ve gotten. 😍 God is good & Dreams do come true. 🙏✨💖@iamcardib,” tweeted Hennessy on Monday.

Cardi B built a reported $80 million net worth since making the transition from exotic dancer to internet personality to reality show star to a chart-topping recording artist. Some of that eight-figure fortune came from high-profile deals with McDonald’s, Walmart, and Beats By Dre.

As far as her music career, Cardi holds the records for most No. 1s on the Billboard Hot 100 for a female rapper (5) and most total weeks at No. 1 for a female rapper (16). She also has the most RIAA-certified Diamond singles for a female rapper (3). In addition, Cardi became the first solo female rapper to win the Grammy Award for Best Rap Album.

“NEW YORK thank you for showing me so much love!” tweeted Cardi B following her Summer Jam performance. “People had nasty things to say for weeks just for it to sell out and turn out amazing. I haven’t released music in a long time but this definitely motivated me to get back outside.”

The Invasion of Privacy album creator continued, “Thank you to all artists who came out during my set and all of the other amazing artists on the line up… WE DID THAT!! Don’t pay attention to the negativity, when the hate don’t work they start telling lies. I’m on a high right now.”