Hit-Boy Suggests Artists Wanting To Work With Him Speak To Kendrick Lamar

Chauncey “Hit-Boy” Hollis Jr. is arguably the top Hip Hop producer at the moment. The California-raised musician recently won his second Producer Of The Year honor at the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards.

BET rewarded Hit-Boy for his stellar work with Nas (King’s Disease), Big Sean (Detroit 2), and other high-profile acts. Not surprisingly, a lot of artists are apparently looking to get in the studio with the three-time Grammy winner.

“Don’t request to work [with] me if you looking for something inside the box that sounds like whatever is going on chart-wise,” wrote Hit-Boy on Instagram. “Work [with] me when you wanna be creative. I be sampling Powerpuff Girls [and] s### 😭 ask @kendricklamar.”

Hit-Boy produced “Backseat Freestyle” off Kendrick Lamar’s groundbreaking Good Kid, M.A.A.D City album. There are rumors that Lamar is close to releasing his fifth studio LP, so Hit-Boy could have production credits on the forthcoming body of work.

In addition, Hit-Boy made beats for Beyoncé, Jay-Z, Kanye West, Eminem, Rihanna, Lil Wayne, Drake, Nicki Minaj, A$AP Rocky, Travis Scott, Chris Brown, Justin Bieber, Mariah Carey, and many others. He also released his own solo projects such as HITstory and Tony Fontana.

Big Sean recently linked up with Hit-Boy for another single. “What A Life” hit DSPs on October 22. The song’s official music video already amassed over 1 million views on YouTube.