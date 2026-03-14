Ice Cube Named Worst Actor As “War Of The Worlds” Sweeps Razzie Awards

Ice Cube’s “War of the Worlds” role earns him worst actor at the Razzies while Kate Hudson gets redeemed for “Song Sung Blue.”

Ice Cube just got roasted at the Razzies for his role in “War of the Worlds,” and it’s not even close.

The 2025 sci-fi remake swept the 46th Golden Raspberry Awards with five wins, including worst picture, worst actor, worst director, worst screenplay, and worst remake.

Per The Hollywood Reporter, the film became “a cult hate-watch classic almost immediately” after its release.

Director Rich Lee took home the worst director trophy for what organizers called a “goofy gimmick” approach to H.G. Wells’ classic novel.

The screenplay by Kenny Golde and Marc Hyman also earned its own Razzie for basically destroying source material that’s been around for over a century.

Ice Cube’s performance as a Department of Homeland Security officer got singled out as “particularly hilarious” by the Razzie voters, which is definitely not the kind of attention any actor wants.

The voting took place online, with 1,223 Razzie members from all 50 states and over 2 dozen countries weighing in.

“Snow White” came in second place in the worst picture race, with the artificial dwarfs earning their own worst supporting actor nomination.

According to Variety, the live-action remake cost a fortune and lost even more, making it one of the year’s biggest theatrical disasters.

The 46th Razzie Awards ceremony will take place tonight (March 14), the day before the Oscars, giving Hollywood a chance to laugh at itself before the serious awards season kicks off.