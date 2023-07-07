Ice Spice Teases Upcoming Collab With Central Cee

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The two rising rappers nearly teamed up for a remix of “Munch.”

The Bronx’s Ice Spice and Great Britain’s Central Cee have both risen to be chart-busting acts in recent years. Could fans see an official collaboration between the two up-and-coming stars in the near future?

Ice Spice recently joined Capital XTRA Breakfast with Robert Bruce and Shayna Marie for an interview. The 23-year-old New Yorker spoke about nearly working with London-born Central Cee on her breakout hit.

“So the funniest thing ever is like he got on ‘Munch’. And I had sent it to him and I was like, ‘I want you to write, like, remix it.’ He’s the first artist I thought of to remix ‘Munch’ because I was like, he would just fit perfectly on here,” Ice Spice revealed.

She added, “[Central Cee] sent his verse back like two hours later and it was fire but it just never came out. Right, so that’s the tea on that but then we linked up again a couple of months ago and we have started a new record… I don’t know if we’re gonna finish that record or do something else but we’ve been trying to put something out.”

Ice Spice released “Munch (Feelin’ U)” in August 2022. The track eventually earned Gold certification from the RIAA. Spice went on to appear on Billboard Hot 100 Top 10 songs with PinkPantheress, Nicki Minaj, and Taylor Swift.

Central Cee landed in the United Kingdom’s Official Singles Chart’s Top 10 with records like “Commitment Issues,” “Obsessed with You,” and “Doja.” The 25-year-old 2023 XXL Freshman peaked at No. 1 in the U.K. with the Dave-assisted “Sprinter.”