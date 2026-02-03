Iranian Rapper Meraj Tehrani Begs Trump for Help Against As Jets Shoot Down Drone

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Iranian rapper Meraj Tehrani fled the deadly Tehran protests and now begs President Trump for foreign help to overthrow the regime.

Meraj Tehrani has a message for Donald Trump. The Iranian rapper wants the US president to help his people overthrow their government.

Tehrani was in Tehran on business when protests erupted across Iran in early January. He watched security forces open fire on demonstrators. Thousands died in the streets.

“Without outside help, we would never win,” Meraj Tehrani said in a video from London. “They would keep killing people.”

The London-based musician documented his escape from Iran. He filmed himself fleeing the country after witnessing the government’s deadly response to nationwide demonstrations.

Activists say at least 6,126 people died during Iran’s crackdown on protesters.

The Human Rights Activists News Agency verified each death through contacts inside Iran. The group counted 5,777 protesters, 214 government forces, 86 children and 49 civilians among the dead.

Iran’s government claims only 3,117 people died. Officials labeled many victims as “terrorists.”

Tehrani escaped to Turkey before reaching London. He now uses social media to document what happened in Iran. The rapper has more than 50,000 followers online.

“Just people are killed,” Tehrani said in an emotional video. “We are upset. We are angry that whole world is just closing their eyes and they’re not doing anything about it.”

The protests began on December 28 when Iran’s currency collapsed. Demonstrations spread quickly across the country. Security forces responded with live ammunition.

Tehrani believes most of his followers live inside Iran, where rap music is banned. He says the Iranian people are united against the Islamic Republic after 47 years of rule.

“We are united. Iranian people are united after 47 years,” Tehrani said. “We are tired of these Islamic radicals. We’re going to pass that. It’s finished. Those days are gone. Their time is finished.”

Tehrani now joins other exiled Iranians protesting in London. They want to pressure the UK government and hope America will intervene.

“I believe Mr. President Trump, he will do something,” Tehrani said. “He is a man of his word and I’m begging him to do something today, not tomorrow. Today.”

The USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier arrived in the Middle East this week. The ship gives America the ability to strike Iran if Trump decides to act.

Tehrani hopes to return to Iran with his young family someday. But protesters in his home country have fallen silent after the regime’s violent response.

“One day, he hopes to move his young family back to Iran,” according to reports about the rapper. “But while the protesters in his home country have now fallen silent after the crackdown of the regime, he is determined to continue to be their voice.”

The rapper continues making music with political messages. He believes his art can help keep the resistance alive in London.

Trump has threatened military action against Iran over the killing of peaceful protesters. Iranian officials warn that any attack would drag the entire Middle East into war.

Tehrani says he won’t stop speaking out until his country is free from the Islamic Republic’s control.