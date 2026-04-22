Jaafar Jackson’s “Michael” Biopic Reignites Debate Over Worst Music Movies Ever Made

Jaafar Jackson’s Michael biopic sparks a massive Twitter debate about which music movie is actually the worst ever made.

Jaafar Jackson just made his feature film debut in the Michael Jackson biopic, and the internet’s already comparing it to some of the most brutally bad music movies ever made.

“Michael” hit theaters on April 24, 2026, and while critics have been mixed on the overall project, one thing’s become crystal clear: fans are using it as a launching pad to debate which music biopic is actually the worst of all time.

The conversation started when someone on X posted that nothing compares to how bad the 2017 film “All Eyez on Me” was, the Tupac biopic that’s been catching heat for years.

my expectations for michael movie are definitely high but nothing can be worse than that tupac movie — dirty diana movie (04/24/26) (@THEOFFICIALRM3) April 21, 2026

That tweet opened the floodgates. People started naming everything from “Aaliyah: The Princess of R&B” to the “Lifetime Whitney Houston” movie to “Straight Outta Compton,” all arguing about which one deserves the title of most unwatchable.

One user wrote, “NOTHING. one of the worst movies ever,” fully agreeing with the original take on the Tupac film.

One person on X joked that they fell asleep during the Bob Marley movie that came out last year, while another insisted the Biggie Smalls biopic was the absolute worst ever made.

The whole thing turned into this wild ranking of failed music biopics, with people pulling receipts on every bad casting choice and awkward scene they could remember.

“Michael” stars Nia Long, Laura Harrier, Miles Teller, and Colman Domingo alongside Jaafar Jackson, with Antoine Fuqua directing and John Logan handling the script.

Jaafar’s the biological nephew of Michael Jackson and the son of Jermaine Jackson, making this his first major acting role.

Heh, I came to mention the Biggie and Tupac biopics. Truth is, most biopics are awful. The Michael biopic is no different. — Uncut Gem (@GTAVINews) April 22, 2026

Critics have actually praised his performance as one of the strongest parts of the movie, even if they weren’t feeling the rest of it.

On Rotten Tomatoes, only 36% of 120 critics gave it positive reviews, and Metacritic scored it at 38 out of 100.

A lot of the criticism centered on how the film avoided discussing the serious allegations Jackson faced during his lifetime, which felt like a major omission to many reviewers.

The Michael Jackson biopic landscape has been complicated for years, and this one’s just adding fuel to an already burning conversation about how hard it is to get these stories right on screen.

Jaafar Jackson’s uncle Michael remains one of the most documented figures in entertainment history, yet filmmakers keep struggling to capture his full complexity.