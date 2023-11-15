Jada Pinkett Smith Threatens To Make Tasha K’s Legal Woes Worse Over Will Smith Sex Claims

Tasha K appeared to learn no lessons from her legal battle with Cardi B. Jada Pinkett Smith said she and her husband planned to sue after Tasha K published an interview with a man who claimed Will Smith had sex with actor Duane Martin.
“We suing!” Jada Pinkett Smith told TMZ when asked about the allegations.
Tasha K interviewed Brother Bilaal, who was supposedly Will Smith’s former friend and assistant. Bilaal told the vlogger he once walked in on Will Smith having sex with Martin.
“I opened the door to Duane’s dressing room and that’s when I see Duane having a### sex with Will,” Bilaal said. “There was a couch and Will was bent over the couch and Duane was standing up killing him … It was murder in there.”
Tasha K released a teaser of the interview on Monday (November 13). The clip featured Bilaal’s sex claims and comments about Jada Pinkett Smith. A rep for Will Smith denied Bilaal’s allegations on Tuesday (November 14).
“This story is completely fabricated and the claim is unequivocally false,” the rep said.
Tasha K spoke with Bilaal a month after Jada Pinkett Smith revealed she and Will Smith separated in 2016. The couple never got divorced but lived “completely separate lives,” according to the actress.