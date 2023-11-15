Jada Pinkett Smith Threatens To Make Tasha K’s Legal Woes Worse Over Will Smith Sex Claims

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

A man claimed Will Smith had sex with Duane Martin in a wild interview with vlogger Tasha K, drawing the ire of Jada Pinkett Smith.

Tasha K appeared to learn no lessons from her legal battle with Cardi B. Jada Pinkett Smith said she and her husband planned to sue after Tasha K published an interview with a man who claimed Will Smith had sex with actor Duane Martin.

“We suing!” Jada Pinkett Smith told TMZ when asked about the allegations.

Tasha K interviewed Brother Bilaal, who was supposedly Will Smith’s former friend and assistant. Bilaal told the vlogger he once walked in on Will Smith having sex with Martin.

“I opened the door to Duane’s dressing room and that’s when I see Duane having a### sex with Will,” Bilaal said. “There was a couch and Will was bent over the couch and Duane was standing up killing him … It was murder in there.”

Will Smith will WISH this interview NEVER happened! This is one of the closest people to Will aside from Jada to sit down and tell all about him. From meeting Jada, Tupac, Will’s sexuality and manhood size, he KNOWS and TELLS it ALL‼️@bopulent



You can watch this FULL interview… pic.twitter.com/uSjwqB2j8V — Tasha K | UNWINEWITHTASHAK (@unwinewithtasha) November 14, 2023

Tasha K released a teaser of the interview on Monday (November 13). The clip featured Bilaal’s sex claims and comments about Jada Pinkett Smith. A rep for Will Smith denied Bilaal’s allegations on Tuesday (November 14).

“This story is completely fabricated and the claim is unequivocally false,” the rep said.

Tasha K spoke with Bilaal a month after Jada Pinkett Smith revealed she and Will Smith separated in 2016. The couple never got divorced but lived “completely separate lives,” according to the actress.