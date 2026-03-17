JAY-Z & Elon Musk Once Fought Over Food Bill At Swanky NYC Restauant Carbone

Mario Carbone reveals the moment JAY-Z and Elon Musk fought over who’d pay the bill at his legendary restaurant.

JAY-Z and Elon Musk went to war over the check at Carbone and Mario Carbone had to referee the whole thing.

The legendary New York restaurant owner just revealed the wildest moment that went down between the two titans when they dined together.

According to Mario Carbone on the Joe and Jada Podcast, “Hov and Elon ate here once. I remember that. They ate here together. Hov and Elon Musk. Yeah. And they were fighting over the bill. Jay called me out to the kitchen. And he was like, can you explain to this man that’s been taken care of?”

Picture this. You’re running one of the most exclusive restaurants in Manhattan.

Two of the most powerful men in the world are sitting at your table. And suddenly you’re caught in the middle of a bill dispute. That’s the position Mario found himself in.

“I was like, Mr. Musk, you realize the position I’m in right now, right?” Carbone said.

Fat Joe theorized about what might happen next. While Hov is mind-bogglingly rich at $3 billion, Elon Musk is the richest man on earth with a net worth of almost $900 billion.

“Elon Musk probably bought the building that night, huh?” Fat Joe joked.

But Jay wasn’t having that. This is peak billionaire energy right here. Two of the most successful people on the planet are arguing over who gets to pay.

He also told a story about the security needed when President Obama stopped into the restaurant to dine.

“There’s a whole level of security. So like I knew a week in advance that he was coming, but I couldn’t tell anybody. I didn’t even want to text anybody cuz I assumed that they were watching my phone,” Carbone said. “I was like I didn’t want to tell anybody. So none of the staff knew. No one knew that the president was coming.”

Most people would kill for that problem. But at Carbone, it’s just another Tuesday.