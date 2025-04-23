JAY-Z Hit With Motion To Toss Defamation Lawsuit Over “Malicious” Intent

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

JAY-Z’s accuser asked a California court to toss his defamation lawsuit, calling it legally baseless and motivated by “malicious reasons.”

JAY-Z’s defamation lawsuit hit a legal roadblock in California as the woman who accused him of rape moved to have the case thrown out, arguing it was filed “for malicious reasons” and lacked any legal foundation.

Jane Doe, the woman behind the now-dismissed 2024 sexual assault case against JAY-Z and Sean “Diddy” Combs, filed a motion in April 2025 asking the court to dismiss the Hip-Hop mogul’s countersuit “with prejudice,” meaning it cannot be refiled.

Her legal team argued that Hov “fails to state a claim upon which relief can be granted” and that her original allegations were “absolutely privileged” under California law.

The motion bluntly states, the rapper “has not alleged facts that would support an abuse of process claim.”

It also challenges JAY-Z’s civil conspiracy allegation, asserting that Doe’s attorneys “have shown that, as attorneys, they are not liable for civil conspiracy under these allegations.”

The filing continues, “Since a conspiracy requires more than one party, Doe cannot be liable for civil conspiracy.”

Doe also defended her televised interview with NBC, saying her statements were based on “claims in court documents,” which are legally protected and cannot be used as the basis for a defamation claim.

JAY-Z filed the countersuit after Doe dropped her rape lawsuit in February 2025. That case was also dismissed “with prejudice.”

At the time, JAY-Z called the outcome a “victory,” stating, “The frivolous, fictitious, and appalling allegations have been dismissed… This civil suit was without merit and never going anywhere.”

He added, “The trauma that my wife, my children, loved ones and I have endured can never be dismissed.”

JAY-Z Accuses Jane Doe & Her Attorneys Of Fabricating Lawsuit Allegations

In his defamation and malicious prosecution suit, JAY-Z accused Doe and her legal team of fabricating claims that caused $20 million in damages to his company Roc Nation and inflicted emotional distress.

His attorneys pointed to inconsistencies in Doe’s public statements, including a moment in her NBC interview where she admitted, “I have made a mistake in identifying.” Her father also publicly contradicted parts of her story.

JAY-Z further alleged that Doe’s attorney, Tony Buzbee, pressured her to name him in the lawsuit. Buzbee denied wrongdoing and dismissed the countersuit as “without legal merit,” accusing JAY-Z of using intimidation tactics.