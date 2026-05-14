Jess Hilarious Says “The Breakfast Club” Ratings Jumped After Netflix Move

Jess Hilarious says The Breakfast Club has seen a major ratings surge since expanding onto Netflix.

Jess Hilarious claims “The Breakfast Club” has gained roughly 45 to 50 percent more viewers since expanding onto Netflix. She made the claim in a new interview with AllHipHop, describing the move as part of the multi-national streamer’s growing ambition to dominate news, entertainment and live media.

The comedian and show co-host opened up about the transition away from YouTube during a recent conversation with AllHipHop‘s Slops. The Baltimore native admitted she needed time to fully process what the partnership meant.

“Once I really thought about it, I realized Netflix is trying to become everything in media,” Jess Hilarious explained. “They want news, sports, movies, shows, comedy specials — everything.”

The move marked a major evolution for “The Breakfast Club,” which built its reputation through terrestrial radio before becoming one of the most recognizable platforms in media. Many questioned how the Netflix integration would work, Jess said it now makes complete sense to her.

“I wouldn’t even be surprised if Netflix started doing something like ‘106 & Park’ again with music videos,” she joked. “Don’t edit that out!”

Netflix has shown tremendous growth in recent years, pushing deeper into live programming, sports content and unscripted entertainment. The company has melded traditional television, streaming and digital media ecosystems.

Jess Hilarious also pointed to audience growth since the partnership began, suggesting the gamble is already paying off in a measurable way.

“I’m way more comfortable now,” she said. “We’re number one in podcasts right now, and I think the last numbers showed something like 45 or 50 percent more viewership since going to Netflix.”

Despite the success, Jess acknowledged the move was not completely seamless initially.

“Anything new comes with bumps and bruises,” she added.

She also recognized this was not some simple media pivot. She praised the foundation created by former co-host Angela Yee alongside Charlamagne Tha God and DJ Envy.

“I’m honored to be part of this Hall of Fame radio show that Charlamagne, Angela Yee and DJ Envy built over the last 15 years,” she said.

Watch the full interview here: