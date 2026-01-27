Jimmy Kimmel Tears Up Over Alex Pretti Video, Calls ICE Agents “Goons”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Jimmy Kimmel called federal agents “mask-wearing goons” after Alex Pretti’s death and urged Americans to watch the video.

Jimmy Kimmel delivered an emotional takedown of federal immigration agents Monday night after Alex Pretti was shot dead in Minneapolis over the weekend. The late-night host didn’t hold back his anger at the Department of Homeland Security and ICE.

Kimmel urged Americans to watch the disturbing video of Pretti’s final moments. He called the federal agents who killed the 37-year-old nurse a “gang of poorly-trained, shamefully-led, mask-wearing goons.”

His voice cracked as he spoke directly to viewers about what they witnessed on camera.

“This is not the law and order Trump supporters voted for,” Kimmel said during his opening monologue. He pointed to the chaotic footage as proof that something went terribly wrong during the federal operation.

The ABC host made it clear he believes the video speaks for itself.

“They’re goons committing vile, heartless and even criminal acts. And it’s sickening to watch and it’s frustrating to watch. It’s like we’re all being forced to play a game that has no rules. They just make up the rules as they go along,” Kimmel fumed.

The comedian choked up when he addressed Minneapolis residents and Pretti’s family directly.

“You are not alone,” Kimmel told them through the camera. His emotional response showed how deeply the shooting affected him personally.

Kimmel’s emotional response continues his long-running battle with the Trump administration.

The comedian has repeatedly clashed with Trump since 2015, when he first started mocking the then-candidate’s foreign policy positions. Their feud intensified during Trump’s presidency and has carried into his second term.

Trump has called Kimmel “horrible” and a “no talent” host multiple times on social media. The former president has demanded that ABC fire Kimmel and threatened to revoke the network’s broadcast license. FCC Chairman Brendan Carr has also targeted Kimmel’s show for potential violations.

The late-night show was briefly suspended due to pressure from Trump’s administration. Kimmel called these attacks part of a broader assault on free speech and comedy, and when he returned, he vowed to continue criticizing Trump despite the ongoing government pressure against his show.

Pretti worked as an intensive care nurse for the Department of Veterans Affairs.

Federal agents shot him during an immigration enforcement operation in South Minneapolis on January 24. The Department of Homeland Security claimed Pretti approached officers with a gun and they feared for their lives.

Video evidence contradicts the official government story. Multiple angles show that Pretti did not have a weapon in his hands when agents opened fire. The footage reveals federal officers may have removed a gun from Pretti after the shooting occurred.

The Minneapolis shooting marks the second time federal agents killed an American citizen in the city this month.

Renee Nicole Good died on January 7 when an ICE agent shot her in the head through her car window. Good was a 37-year-old mother of three who loved poetry and writing.

Both deaths sparked massive protests across Minneapolis. Demonstrators have clashed with law enforcement while demanding accountability from federal agencies.

The Minnesota Timberwolves held a moment of silence for Pretti during their recent game, which prompted fans to chant “F**k ICE” throughout the arena.

Pretti’s GoFundMe campaign has raised over $1.2 million for his family.