Joe Budden Blames The Media, Liars & Himself For Receiving Online Hate

The polarizing podcaster turned off a lot of people.

It has been a rough couple of weeks for Joe Budden. The outspoken social commentator found himself in the collective internet’s crosshairs for a few of his controversial takes.

For example, social media users dragged Joe Budden for calling out Michael B. Jordan. The Creed III actor/director made news for reminding a red-carpet correspondent that she made fun of him when they attended the same school as kids.

“You being Michael B. Jordan, today, allegedly [the] sexiest man alive, all of these blockbuster movies, during your highlight week. You’ve probably never been more visible than you are right this second. And that’s what you do to her?” Budden complained on his self-titled podcast.

The 42-year-old New Jersey native added, “And if I bring back those white girl rumors, then it’s gonna sound even crazier… Because why are you talking to our sisters like that on the red carpet when you don’t talk to white b###### like that?”

People online were quick to point out that multiple women accused Joe Budden of being abusive during their relationships. Others emphasized Budden’s dismissive treatment of Megan Thee Stallion after she named Tory Lanez as the man who shot her in 2020.

Joe Budden Recently Vilified Hip Hop Stars J. Cole & Logic

Then Joe Budden upset J. Cole fans and BTS fans by suggesting Cole’s “On the Street” collaboration with BTS member J-Hope was just “pandering.” Budden stated, “My point ain’t about whether I like it creatively or not. My point is just recognizing what it is.”

Last week, Logic became Joe Budden’s latest target. The College Park album creator’s cover of Ice Cube’s classic “It Was a Good Day” from 1993 caused Budden to go on a rant, calling on Logic to retire from making music.

Hip Hop figures such as Hot 97 radio host Peter Rosenberg and Budden’s former Slaughterhouse groupmate Kxng Crooked publicly defended Logic. Apparently, Ice Cube also co-signed the Maryland rapper privately.

Following those polarizing opinions from Joe Budden, a Twitter user asked why the “Pump It Up” hitmaker garners so much hate. Budden quote-tweeted @ayo_nick704 and offered his own thoughts on the constant negative reactions he receives.

“Internet rumors, media manipulation & lying w#####…. (& a lot of bad decisions from the one & only lol),” posted Joe Budden. As of press time, that tweet from March 12 collected 486 likes, 69 retweets, and 55 replies.