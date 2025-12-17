Josh Hart Sticks Thumb In Jalen Brunson’s Butt & Turns Knicks NBA Cup Win Into Viral Circus

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Josh Hart had social media buzzing after cameras caught him pulling a wild move on Jalen Brunson during the Knicks’ NBA Cup celebration.

Josh Hart turned the Knicks’ NBA Cup celebration into a viral circus Tuesday night after cameras caught him doing the absolute most—jamming his thumb into Jalen Brunson’s backside. Yeah, you read that right.

The wild move went down right as Brunson was reaching for the trophy after New York’s 124-113 win over the Spurs.

Hart snuck up behind him and pulled the stunt on live TV.

Brunson whipped around with a look like, “Bro, what?!” Social media wasted no time. The clip blew up instantly.

Hart? He leaned into it. He hopped on X and posted, “Damn in 4k…” with four laughing emojis. Then followed up with, “It was AI.”

Damn in 4k…..😂😂😂😂 — Josh Hart (@joshhart) December 17, 2025

If you’re not familiar, the Knicks hadn’t touched a trophy in 52 years. This NBA Cup win meant something. OG Anunoby dropped 28 points with five threes, and Brunson, who was named MVP, put up 25. But all that got overshadowed by Hart’s finger games.

IT WAS AI — Josh Hart (@joshhart) December 17, 2025

And that wasn’t even his only viral moment of the night. Late in the game, Hart was seen flashing money signs with his hands—probably flexing the $530,933 bag each player secured for winning the tournament.

The Knicks are now sitting second in the East with an 18-7 record. They came back from 11 down in the fourth to snatch the win, showing they might be real contenders this season.

Brunson kept it simple after the game: “We found a way to win, that’s it. That should be our motto the rest of the way, we’re going to find a way.”

Coach Mike Brown added, “Anytime you can participate in any event where you’re the last one standing and you’re able to hang a banner, you take that seriously.”

So yeah, the Knicks are finally stacking wins and trophies, but Hart made sure folks had something else to talk about, too.