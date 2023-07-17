JT Clashes With Cardi B-Supporting Blogger KenBarbie

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Is this social media beef a proxy war between Cardi B and Nicki Minaj?

The apparent tension among female rappers and their supporters seemed to boil over earlier today. City Girls member JT got into a war of words with well-known celebrity news blogger KenBarbie.

Last year, JT feuded with rap superstar Cardi B with her longtime rival Nicki Minaj also jumping into the situation. Minaj and JT worked together on music. KenBarbie has openly admitted to being friends with Cardi and often criticizes Minaj.

There also has been speculation that JT got angry at her partner, Lil Uzi Vert, at the 2023 BET Awards in June over his interactions with fellow Nicki Minaj collaborator Ice Spice. However, JT’s camp denied Ice Spice caused the argument.

On Friday night, KenBarbie tweeted, “Somebody better tell JT Ice Spice already brought her ‘princess’ collar. 😫.” Two days later, JT responded, “Non-Black [people] once again using terms to insinuate that black women are dogs.”

That response led to several exchanges on Twitter that included KenBarbie insisting he is “100% Black” and referring to his adversary as a “lap dog,” assumingly for Nicki Minaj. Additionally, JT also called on Ken to meet her in New York.

KenBarbie told JT he does not fight women, and he brought up Lil Uzi Vert by referring to the “Just Wanna Rock” hitmaker as “Leslie.” Plus, Ken questioned why she did not verbally attack Ice Spice after the Bronx native allegedly shaded her.

“Where was this energy when that girl played in your face? Talking bout she the girl of your man dreams after playing with him DIRECTLY in your face? You know who to try, huh? 😂,” posted KenBarbie on Monday morning.

Ken also wrote, “She never has this energy for women. She’s just giving y’all a show because at the end of the day… she knows I don’t touch women. But where’s this energy for the girls? That’s why Ice Spice gagged her at the awards and left untouched and KEPT trolling her right after. But instead, she went and liked her picture like a 🐱@ThegirlJT.” Both KenBarbie and JT then exposed direct messages between each other.

City Girls scored a Billboard Hot 100 entry with “Twerk” featuring Cardi B in 2019 while JT served time in prison. At some point, Cardi and JT had a falling out. JT eventually aligned herself with Nicki Minaj. The public beef between Cardi and Nicki goes back to at least 2018.

Somebody better tell JT Ice Spice already brought her “princess” collar. 😫 pic.twitter.com/AxG56Aw6sd — KenBarbie™ (@itsKenBarbie) July 16, 2023

Non black ppl once again using terms to insinuate that black women are Dogs. https://t.co/31OX3byEhR — J🫖🪄 (@ThegirlJT) July 17, 2023

But I’m definitely 100% black.. not half, not a quarter, FULL. Why y’all always assume light skin people aren’t black? Don’t try to race bait me, you know you’re lap dog. https://t.co/FS8ouBS7sr pic.twitter.com/f2RvrYmlab — KenBarbie™ (@itsKenBarbie) July 17, 2023

Word. I don’t fight women, though. Who you want me to fight? Leslie? https://t.co/10ESb3mIO2 — KenBarbie™ (@itsKenBarbie) July 17, 2023

Where was this energy when that girl played in your face? Talking bout she the girl of your man dreams after playing with him DIRECTLY in your face? You know who to try, huh? 😂 https://t.co/IvielhK6C7 — KenBarbie™ (@itsKenBarbie) July 17, 2023

Trying to race bait when this is you is crazy. pic.twitter.com/1OiFQr6PeF — KenBarbie™ (@itsKenBarbie) July 17, 2023

Awwwww stink not that old trick! I’m BLACK I don’t have to upload a pic of my family to prove it! Like I said MAN leave me alone OR put your wig on. It’s so simple — J🫖🪄 (@ThegirlJT) July 17, 2023

You’re def talking tough on the timeline for show because weren’t you just in the DM’s talking about “we don’t know eachother leave it at that”?



And yes, I uploaded a picture for an ignorant ass person like you who apparently doesn’t know we come in more than one shade. https://t.co/aN5jVSQsZo pic.twitter.com/dsmTFKG0iR — KenBarbie™ (@itsKenBarbie) July 17, 2023

No what happened was you was talking about bs that had nothing to do with rn stop playing with me fr pic.twitter.com/s3gwOWJcNP — J🫖🪄 (@ThegirlJT) July 17, 2023

You left out the part where you admitted to being well aware of Leslie’s side pieces. Don’t be mad at me, be mad at your man telling them that he don’t wanna have a baby with you. You putting all this energy on the wrong THEM. 😂 https://t.co/QEM5MEC9Au — KenBarbie™ (@itsKenBarbie) July 17, 2023

No I’m not aware of s### don’t put words in my mouth I was def being SARCASTIC cause wtf that gotta do with anything? — J🫖🪄 (@ThegirlJT) July 17, 2023

Exactly. But she knows what she’s doing.. take a wild guess why she chose me. 😂 @ThegirlJT https://t.co/RyclA4vzG0 pic.twitter.com/xZ0GGBdHZr — KenBarbie™ (@itsKenBarbie) July 17, 2023

The end. I guess until he go make up more lies. I’m going to bed! 👋🏾🫧🩷 pic.twitter.com/jofFpq9rpy — J🫖🪄 (@ThegirlJT) July 17, 2023