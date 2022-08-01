JT Declares City Girls Are Down While Expressing Her Love For Lil Uzi Vert

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

A lighthearted war of words between so-called City Girls and so-called City Boys has been raging for several years on social media. Jatavia “JT” Johnson, one of the City Girls generals, now admits her team took a recent loss.

The City Girls vs City Boys rivalry (aka Hot Girls vs Hot Boys) became a meme around the summer of 2019. That Battle Of The Sexes became a playful social media feud that centered around men and women competing for “points” depending on public interactions between the two genders.

In addition to being one-half of the actual Miami-based rap duo known as City Girls, JT is also dating fellow Hip Hop artist Lil Uzi Vert. On Sunday, JT took to Instagram to wish a happy birthday to the “XO Tour Llif3” hitmaker and inform her City Girls about their defeat.

“I love you Uzi. I’m crying making this post because you are literally a dream come true! I feel like with everything I [have] been through in life you are one of my greatest rewards! I wake up every day to either your frown or smile,” wrote JT in her IG caption.

She also added, “Nobody but you, can stop you!!!! Keep going… You are an inspiration to many, I hope you never forget who you are. 💕 I can go some more but ima save the rest for tonight!!! City Girls, we are down today… I love you crazyyyyyyyyyy, HAPPY BIRTHDAY LIL UZI. HAPPY BIRTHDAY 💗.”

In addition, JT showed support for Lil Uzi Vert’s decision to change their pronouns. While Uzi has not publicly identified as non-binary, they have added “they/them” to their verified Instagram account.

Lil Uzi Vert (born Symere Woods) turned 27 years old on July 31, 2022. The Philadelphia-raised rhymer dropped their latest project, the Red & White EP, nine days before his birthday.

Official City Girls members JT and Yung Miami partnered with R&B legend Usher for the “Good Love” collaboration. 2022 has also seen City Girls work with New York City rapper Fivio Foreign for the “Top Notch” single.