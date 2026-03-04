Kanye Nearly Fired Handyman Who Called Kim Kardashian “Bianca” Causing Epic Argument

Share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Kanye West nearly terminated a construction worker after the man confused Kim Kardashian with Bianca Censori in October 2021.

Jeromy Holding testified Monday (March 1) in downtown Los Angeles about the awkward encounter that almost cost him his $1,000 daily wage.

The 53-year-old handyman was performing various tasks at West’s $57 million Malibu property when Kardashian arrived in a Lamborghini with their children.

Holding mistook the reality star for Censori and greeted her with a casual wave and “Hi” outside the mansion.

Kardashian responded coldly with “I don’t know you” before walking past him quickly toward the house entrance. The worker then explained his confusion by saying, “I thought you were Bianca,” which only made the situation more tense.

West and Kardashian were in the middle of divorce proceedings when this incident occurred at the beachfront property. The former couple had a heated argument after the mistaken identity situation before Kardashian left with their kids in the luxury vehicle.

Holding watched nervously as West approached him with visible anger about the embarrassing mix-up between his ex-wife and current partner.

“She’s the most famous woman in the world and you call her by another woman’s name?” Kanye West reportedly told Holding about the incident afterward.

The handyman offered to explain the confusion, but West simply responded with “nahh” and decided to keep him employed. Holding continued working on the property despite the uncomfortable encounter that nearly ended his lucrative construction contract.

The testimony came during ongoing legal proceedings involving plaintiff Tony Saxon, who claims unpaid wages and unsafe working conditions.

Saxon alleges wrongful termination after managing and securing the property during its chaotic renovation, during which concepts changed frequently.

The project evolved from a “bomb shelter” to a “monastery” to a “recording studio” and finally a “playground” according to Holding’s court testimony.

West’s renovation removed nearly all original architectural elements from the oceanfront mansion, according to Rolling Stone.

Saxon seeks over $1 million in damages, while West’s spokesman, Milo Yiannopoulos, claims the plaintiff worked as an unlicensed contractor.