Kanye West Reclaims Billionaire Status, Announces Astonishing Net Worth 

Kanye West announced his return to the billionaire’s club, claiming his restructured Yeezy brand propelled a remarkable financial comeback.

Kanye West lost multiple lucrative partnerships and faced widespread backlash following the fallout from his antisemitism controversy, but the controversial rapper claims his net worth has rebounded, making him richer than ever and securing his re-entry to the billionaire’s club.

After months of being a polarizing figure, Kanye has restructured his business ventures, focusing on rebuilding his Yeezy brand through direct-to-consumer sales and limited-edition drops, gradually repairing his financial empire.

According to West and Eton Venture Services, it’s working, and his net worth now stands at $2.77 billion.

The Yeezy founder took to Instagram Thursday night with a post announcing he’s worth billions. The company notes West’s “valuation is based on his music portfolio and his sole ownership of the yeezy mark.”

Back in October, Forbes announced Kanye West lost his billionaire status after adidas dropped him following a slew of antisemitic comments and anti-Black remarks.

Forbes estimated Kanye West’s net worth at $400 million after losing his $1.5 billion adidas deal, valuing his wealth based on real estate, cash, music catalogs and a stake in Kim Kardashian’s shapewear brand. Kanye, however, disputed this, claiming he was worth $3 billion and valuing his Adidas partnership at $4.3 billion.

Last week, West declared himself the G.O.A.T. after earning over $2 million in 24 hours from his Yeezy website.

The surge followed the release of the $20 Yeezy SLPR. Sharing the success on Instagram, Ye boasted, “$2,339,096 in 24 hours.”

The new shoe release arrives days after adidas wiped all traces of the controversial artist and his merch from their sites.

Meanwhile, West is busy working on his BULLY album and his daughter North’s debut LP.