Kanye West & G.O.O.D. Music Reportedly No Longer Part Of Def Jam 

It appears the end of an era is here with the news Def Jam is no longer affiliated with Kanye West or his G.O.O.D. Music imprint.

Kanye West and G.O.O.D. Music’s working relationship with Def Jam has reportedly come to an end.

According to a report from the New York Times, a source confirmed Ye and his G.O.O.D Music label are no longer affiliated with Def Jam. Kanye West

While the news comes as numerous brands sever their ties with the rapper over his antisemitic comments, it’s unclear if Ye’s remarks affected his association with his longtime record label. His contact with Def Jam expired following the release of DONDA in 2021, although Def Jam continued to put out G.O.O.D. Music projects, including Pusha T’s It’s Almost Dry.

Kanye West’s Weeks Of Controversy

On Monday (Oct. 24), talent agency CAA became the latest in a long line of business to cut ties with Kanye West. He signed with the agency in 2016 which represented him for touring, but they dropped him over his antisemitic remarks.

Also on Monday, Film Studio MRC announced they won’t be releasing a documentary on Ye, despite recently completing filming. “We cannot support any content that amplifies his platform,” they said in a statement.

Companies and longtime friends have been distancing themselves from Kanye West and his remarks since his controversial Paris Fashion Week show. He received backlash over his “White Lives Matter” designs and association with conservative commentator Candace Owens before being suspended from social media over antisemitic rhetoric.

Since then, Ye’s made a steady stream of media appearances doubling down on his earlier statements while making other controversial remarks and pedaling conspiracy theories. Drink Champs took down their interview with Ye, and N.O.R.E. apologized for not checking Kanye West over his incorrect statements about the death of George Floyd.

However, in his most recent interview aired on Monday, Kanye West revealed he “absolutely” is happy. During an appearance on the Lex Fridman Podcast, he explained that although he has frustrations, “it’s difficult to make me unhappy.” Check out the clip below.