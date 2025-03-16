Kanye West Drops Track With North West & Diddy—Despite Kim Kardashian’s Threats

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The track includes appearances from embattled music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs, Combs’ son Christian “King” Combs and West’s own daughter North West.

Kanye West stirred up fresh controversy on Saturday (March 15) by unveiling his latest musical creation, “Lonely Roads Still Go To Sunshine,” on Twitter—despite urgent legal challenges from ex-wife Kim Kardashian.

The song begins with a message from Combs, who addresses Kanye directly from behind bars, expressing gratitude for his support while the disgraced mogul awaits trial on grave federal sex trafficking charges.

West’s daughter North steps into the spotlight briefly but memorably, confidently rapping the line, “When you see me shining, then you see the light,” further elevating the emotional intensity of the collaboration.

Christian “King” Combs also contributes his own lyrical verse, adding another layer to the personal nature of the song. Behind the scenes, Kim Kardashian reportedly scrambled to halt the release due to North’s involvement and the contentious legal drama surrounding Combs.

Kardashian swiftly dispatched cease-and-desist letters demanding Kanye abandon plans to drop the song. Sources revealed an emergency court hearing was subsequently held, which Kanye did not attend, though he apparently agreed at that time to delay the track’s release.

Yet, in classic Kanye style, he defied expectations and legal warnings by going forward anyway.

Hours before making the track public, Kanye West further ignited tensions by posting an alleged text exchange with Kardashian, ominously captioned, “We’re going to war.”

The move signaled escalating friction between the former couple, who continue navigating co-parenting amid public and private disagreements.

Kardashian’s chief concern reportedly centers around North’s exposure to the ongoing scandal involving Combs, whose legal woes have cast a long shadow over the music industry.

West’s decision to include their daughter alongside Combs, despite these serious allegations, has clearly deepened the rift between the exes.