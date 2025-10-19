Kanye West Sells $14 Million Ranch Back To Original Owners

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Kanye West sold his Wyoming ranch back to its original owners after the property fell into disrepair following years of inactivity and personal upheaval.

Kanye West handed over the keys to his $14 million Wyoming retreat after the sprawling Bighorn Mountain Ranch, once central to his off-the-grid ambitions, was reclaimed by its original owners following years of neglect.

The 6,700-acre property, nestled in the remote countryside near Cody, Wyoming, has officially returned to Greg and Pam Flitner, the same family who sold it to Kanye West in 2019.

According to Cowboy State Daily, the Flitners were disheartened by the ranch’s deteriorated state.

“I think his original intent for the Mountain Ranch might have been somewhere that his family could go and be away from the rest of the world,” Pam Flitner told the outlet.

West originally bought the Bighorn property shortly after acquiring the nearby Monster Lake Ranch, where he had unveiled ambitious plans to construct dome-shaped shelters aimed at addressing homelessness.

However, those plans stalled amid personal and public turmoil, including his high-profile divorce from Kim Kardashian and the fallout from his antisemitic remarks in 2022.

Monster Lake Ranch, also in disrepair, is now on the market for $12 million.

Despite the condition of the land, the Flitners expressed no bitterness toward the rapper and producer.

“A lot of people have said that he was a really, really good guy and that he was really on task a lot of the time,” Greg Flitner said. “So, none of us can fault him at all for buying it and trying to get something accomplished for himself.”

The sale marks a quiet end to West’s Wyoming chapter, which once promised a creative and philanthropic reset far from the spotlight.

As of now, Monster Lake Ranch remains unsold.