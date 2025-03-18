Kanye West Urges Kendrick Lamar To Diss Him In “Meet The Grahams”-Style Track

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Kanye West challenged Kendrick Lamar to diss him in a “Meet The Grahams”-style track on behalf of UMG CEO Lucien Grainge.

Kanye West is calling out Kendrick Lamar, urging the Compton native to diss him on a “Meet The Grahams”-style track.

On Monday night (March 17), West took aim at Lamar amid a lengthy rant aimed at friends and collaborators. He pushed K. Dot to diss him on behalf of Universal Music Group (UMG) CEO Lucien Grainge.

His post was sparked by a fan claiming West needs Lamar “to give you your very own ‘meet the grahams’.”

Further taunting Lamar, West tweeted, “I HAAAAAATED NOT LIKE US.”

West also mentioned Grainge, who he previously referred to as Drake’s “rich baby daddy,” in another post targeting Future and Metro Boomin.

“THESE N##### CALLED ME TO GET ON THE LIKE THAT REMIX,” he wrote. “THEN AFTER I MENTIONED LUCIEN GRANGE THEY DIDNT PICK UP MY CALL OR PUT THE SONG ON DSPs.”

Earlier on Monday, Kanye West launched a scathing tirade against his former friends and collaborators, including Ty Dolla $ign, Playboi Carti, Travis Scott, and the late Virgil Abloh, accusing them of betrayal and industry manipulation.

His outburst was triggered by Playboi Carti asking Kim Kardashian for a North West feature, which West vehemently opposed.

He reignited antisemitic rhetoric, called out Pusha T and Ty Dolla $ign for distancing themselves, and accused Tyler, The Creator of lacking originality.

Kanye West Doesn’t Like Kendrick Lamar’s Playboi Carti Verse

Earlier this week, Kanye West criticized Kendrick Lamar’s appearance on Playboi Carti’s MUSIC album.

“I DON’T LIKE KENDRICK LAMAR’S MUSIC,” he tweeted. “HE RAPS VERY GOOD BUT I DIDN’T NEED TO HEAR HIM ON CARTI ALBUM.”

However, despite his criticism and calling for Lamar to diss him, Kanye West previously stated, “If you rap against Kendrick, you will lose.”

Nonetheless, West insisted he was the only man capable of defeating Kendrick Lamar in a battle and claimed he was “the greatest that ever existed.”