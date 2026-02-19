Kehlani Teaches Kids R&B and Films Out The Window Music Video at NYC School

Kehlani taught NYC elementary students R&B basics and filmed an alternative “Out The Window” music video at PS33 for Celebrity Substitute.

Kehlani stepped into New York Public School PS 33 to teach eight-year-olds about R&B music and film an alternative version of her hit single Out The Window. The Grammy-winning artist spent two hours breaking down the genre’s fundamentals before transforming the classroom into a ’90s-style music video set.

The Oakland native explained her teaching philosophy to host Julian Shapiro-Barnum before meeting the students. “Because it helps you express big feelings. It taught me that I can be vulnerable,” Kehlani said about why R&B education matters for children. “In a lot of cases, it teaches certain people that aren’t always offered the space to be vulnerable to be vulnerable.”

Kehlani began her lesson by introducing the core components of R&B music to the PS 33 students. She played her own tracks as examples while encouraging the kids to dance and feel the groove. The artist emphasized how R&B connects to personal emotions and storytelling.

“I’m pretty in touch with my emotions,” Kehlani told the class when discussing why she writes songs. She asked students to share their own big feelings, with one student opening up about feeling lonely in first grade before making a friend named Elizabeth.

The lesson moved into vocal techniques as Kehlani taught the children riffs and runs. She demonstrated with the line “All I need is one more chance” and had each student step up to practice the R&B vocal style. The singer recently honored R&B legends with her star-studded remix collection, showing her deep respect for the genre’s history.

After covering the musical basics, Kehlani shifted focus to styling and performance. The students received 90s-inspired costumes, including neon colors and metallic accessories to match the throwback aesthetic. She then taught them choreography for Out The Window, breaking down the moves into simple steps the children could follow.

The classroom transformation culminated in filming the music video. Kehlani directed the students to channel the song’s emotional themes about missing someone and wanting them back. The kids performed alongside the artist, combining their newly learned choreography with the styling elements.

“You miss this person. You love this person. You just want to be in this person’s life again. You’re sad,” Kehlani instructed the students before rolling cameras. The final video featured the children performing the full song with professional lighting and camera work.

Kehlani shared personal details about her upbringing during the session. “I got three moms, two dads,” she revealed to the curious students. “My family is really, really queer. From the Bay Area. I grew up going to Pride Parade. Like, I thought that was normal.”

The visit was part of Celebrity Substitute, a series that pairs celebrities with public school students for educational experiences. The show is hosted by Julian Shapiro-Barnum and executive produced by EGOT winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul through their Ampersand production company.

PS 33 received all the equipment used during filming, including costumes, lighting, and musical instruments, to continue their arts programming. The school doesn’t have its own performing arts department, making the donation particularly valuable for future student activities.

Kehlani’s appearance comes after her breakthrough year that included two Grammy wins for Folded and her first Billboard Hot 100 top 10 hit.