Kelly Price Goes Off On Black Women – “I’m Sick Of Black People & Their BS”

Kelly Price blasted critics after her Detroit show, defending her look and body while vowing to keep selling out venues.

Kelly Price lashed out on social media after clips from her May show in Detroit triggered a flood of criticism over her appearance and wardrobe choices.

The Grammy-nominated singer, appearing in a bonnet and glasses, said the comments were especially painful because they came from within her own community.

“Black women, you are some of the most nasty, disrespectful people on God’s planet Earth,” she said. She accused critics of calling themselves activists or educated while spending time tearing others down.

Price said she is often ridiculed for her body and fashion but insisted the insults won’t derail her career.

“I’m still going to be selling out theaters and venues, looking like a fat slob, in clothes that you said that I look nasty in,” she said. “And my feet are so damn big, and who dressed me. I’m still going to be making my money.”

Price admitted that online rants are rare for her but said constant negativity pushed her to the edge.

“I don’t even do this. But I’m so sick of Black people and their b#######. I’m saying what I want to say,” she said.

Price also directed her anger at those who hide behind credentials.

“Find yourself because a degree does not give you class,” she said. “Find yourself because being a keyboard thug on social media ain’t gonna do nothing but get your ass whipped when somebody walk up on you that don’t know that you don’t even know is watching you. I said what I said.”

She closed with a blunt acknowledgment of her own struggle.

“If you got a problem with what I’m saying, and you know Lord, pray for me, because I’m not there yet.”

After the video surfaced, Price made commenting on her posts limited after fans flooded her page with reactions to her rant.

“Girl after calling all black women nasty and disrespectful you mines well turn ALL your comments off they about to fire you up boo,” one user wrote. Another said “When I saw the bonnet I knew Kelly is about to go off cuz she rarely come on looking that way.”