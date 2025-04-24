Kendrick Lamar Dominates 2025 American Music Awards Nods – At Drake’s Expense

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Kendrick Lamar stormed the 2025 American Music Awards nominations with 10 nods including Artist of the Year and Song of the Year for “Not Like Us” solidifying his reign over this year’s awards season.

The 37-year-old Hip-Hop heavyweight is up for major honors including Album of the Year and Favorite Hip-Hop Album for GNX, Favorite Music Video for “Not Like Us” and Collaboration of the Year for “Luther” with SZA.

He also landed three separate entries in the Favorite Hip-Hop Song category with “Not Like Us,” “Luther” and “Like That,” his collaboration with Metro Boomin.

If Kendrick Lamar wins in all eight categories where he’s eligible to take home a trophy, he’ll tie Michael Jackson and Whitney Houston for the most American Music Awards won in a single year.

This year has already been stacked for Kendrick Lamar.

In February, he led the Grammy Awards with five wins and delivered a high-profile performance during the Super Bowl Halftime Show.

Trailing closely behind is Post Malone with eight nominations, including Artist of the Year, Favorite Male Country Artist and Album of the Year for F-1 Trillion.

Billie Eilish, Chappell Roan and Shaboozey each earned seven nominations, while Taylor Swift—who holds the all-time AMA record with 40 wins—scored six nods this year.

Other notable nominees include Bruno Mars, Lady Gaga, Morgan Wallen, SZA and Sabrina Carpenter.

The 2025 American Music Awards will be hosted by Jennifer Lopez and are set to take place May 26 in Las Vegas.