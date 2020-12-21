Kid Cudi To Perform “Man On The Moon III” Tracks For The First Time In Virtual Reality Venue

(AllHipHop News)
Man on the Moon III: The Chosen launched onto the latest Billboard 200 chart at #2 with 144,000 units. Kid Cudi’s seventh studio album has generated a lot of buzz for the musician/actor, and he announced a “Cudder Cut” of the project will arrive in 2021.
Before MOTM3 deluxe hits DSPs, Cudi plans to repay his fans’ support with a special concert event on December 26 at 9 pm ET/6 pm PT. Oculus Venues is hosting the Cleveland rapper’s first live performance of tracks from Man on the Moon III.
“I’d always envisioned this album as a movie of sorts,” said Cudi. “The opportunity to work in virtual reality to build this lunar landscape, essentially perform on the moon, is the closest thing I could imagine to that vision coming to life.”
The show is being produced using Supersphere’s ArcRunner technology and Oculus Venues’ socialVR. Cudi and his creative team are said to be building a lunar environment that will allow him to perform as a virtual “man on the moon.”
“Kid Cudi is a dream artist for us to work with,” stated Supersphere’s Lucas Wilson. “His visual and music style blend as one, and how he presents those concepts are so important. ”
Wilson continued, “And personally, it’s always a rewarding experience to be working with a musician whose music you love, and as a company, we couldn’t be more excited.”
Oculus Venues has hosted numerous Hip Hop and R&B acts. H.E.R., Post Malone, and Wiz Khalifa streamed performances on the Facebook-owned platform. Last week, Chance The Rapper presented his Chi-Town Christmas concert film on Venues.