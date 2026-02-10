Kid Rock Feels Sorry For Bad Bunny Even Though He Got Smoked In Super Bowl Battle

Share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Kid Rock said he didn’t understand Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl halftime show and blamed the NFL for choosing the Puerto Rican star.

Kid Rock shared his thoughts on Bad Bunny‘s Super Bowl halftime performance during a Monday night Fox News appearance.

The Detroit rocker appeared on The Ingraham Angle to discuss his role in Turning Point USA’s alternative halftime show. Kid Rock headlined the conservative counter-programming event that aired opposite Bad Bunny’s official NFL performance.

“Like most people, I didn’t understand any of it,” Kid Rock said about Bad Bunny’s Spanish-language performance. “I saw there’s a lot of dancers and a lot of big to-do stuff. And, you know, he said he wanted to have a dance party; it looked like he had one.”

Kid Rock made it clear the Puerto Rican superstar wasn’t his target for criticism. He placed blame squarely on the NFL’s shoulders instead.

“Not my cup of tea, but I don’t fault that kid for doing the Super Bowl, getting in front of a global audience,” Kid Rock explained. “I fault the NFL for putting him in that position and Turning Point for having to come out and have an alternative for people to watch. You know, it’s just, poor kid.”

The Turning Point USA “All-American Halftime Show” featured Kid Rock alongside country artists Brantley Gilbert, Gabby Barrett and Lee Brice. The 30-minute event drew more than 4 million live viewers on YouTube.

Kid Rock’s performance included his 1999 song “Bawitdaba” – featuring a hook he stole from pioneering rapper Busy Bee and ended with someone else’s song, a cover of Cody Johnson’s “‘Til You Can’t.”

The show began with a guitar solo version of “The Star Spangled Banner” and concluded with a tribute to late Turning Point founder Charlie Kirk.

President Donald Trump also criticized Bad Bunny’s halftime show on Truth Social. Trump called the performance “absolutely terrible, one of the worst, EVER!” He added that “nobody understands a word this guy is saying.”

Bad Bunny performed entirely in Spanish during his Super Bowl appearance. The Grammy winner was joined by Lady Gaga for portions of the show, which celebrated Puerto Rican culture and featured elaborate staging.

The NFL has not responded to criticism of its halftime show selection, but there’s really no need. The numbers speak for themselves. Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl halftime show reached about 135.4 million viewers worldwide.

Turning Point USA’s livestream peaked between 5 million and 6.1 million viewers. The Super Bowl show reached about 129 million more people.

That means the halftime show audience was roughly 22 to 27 times larger. The gap equals about 2,100% to 2,600% higher live viewership.