Kim Kardashian Credits Caitlyn Jenner’s Transition For Reality Show Longevity

Kim Kardashian said Caitlyn Jenner’s transition gave their reality show two extra seasons and new life on television.

Kim Kardashian credited one of her family’s most public transformations—Caitlyn Jenner‘s transition—as a pivotal moment that fueled more seasons of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, joking that it practically wrote the next chapter of their reality empire.

While appearing on The Graham Norton Show to promote her new acting project All’s Fair, Kardashian reflected on the longevity of her family’s reality TV dominance and how real-life events have kept the cameras rolling.

“We shot the pilot and had no idea what it would turn into, but 20 years on, it is still going. The shows write themselves,” Kardashian said. “Once, when we wondered what might happen next, my stepdad turned into a woman and there were two more seasons right there!”

The Kardashian-Jenner family has remained a fixture on television since 2007, first with Keeping Up with the Kardashians on E!, which wrapped in 2021, and then with The Kardashians on Hulu, which launched in 2022.

Jenner’s 2015 public transition was widely covered and marked a significant moment in both pop culture and the family’s storyline.

Kardashian, 45, appeared on the talk show alongside Sarah Paulson to discuss All’s Fair, a legal drama that marks Kardashian’s first significant acting role. The series also stars Glenn Close and Naomi Watts.

“Working with a cast like this, I wanted to make sure I was completely prepared. What I could control was absolutely knowing my lines, being on time and being super professional. These women are the greatest at what they do, and I just watched and learned every day,” Kardashian said.

Balancing her businesses, reality show obligations and raising four children, Kardashian admitted the experience stretched her limits.

“I’ve learned you can. It was mentally challenging having to do it all, but I loved it,” she said.

Kardashian also shared that her long-term goal may take her away from the spotlight altogether. After six years of studying law, she’s awaiting her bar exam results and considering a full-time legal career.

“I will be qualified in two weeks,” she said. “I hope to practice law. Maybe in 10 years, I think I’ll give up being Kim K and be a trial lawyer. That’s what I really want.”

All’s Fair is currently in production, and Kardashian expects to receive her bar exam results in two weeks.