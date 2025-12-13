Kim Kardashian Goes From Hot To Cold: Tiny Bikini, & Bottom Hugging Snowsuit Makes Eyes Pop

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Kim Kardashian shattered seasons with an Instagram carousel, jumping from a tiny bikini to a curve-hugging snowsuit built to stop scrolling.

Kim Kardashian is once again reminding the internet that seasons don’t apply to her body.

The reality star flipped the thermostat from scorching to subzero in a single Instagram carousel, opening with a barely-there bikini moment before sliding straight into a winter fantasy that somehow still clung to every curve.

First came the heat. Kim lounged poolside in a tiny animal-print bikini, chest pushed front and center, abs tight, skin bronzed, and sunglasses locked in place like she knew exactly what she was doing. The pose was relaxed, but the message wasn’t subtle. This was pure vacation thirst, delivered with surgical precision.

Then came the whiplash.

Without warning, Kim transported followers into a snow-covered maze of Christmas trees, wrapped head-to-toe in an all-white snowsuit that somehow hugged her bottom just as aggressively as the bikini did. Puffy sleeves, fitted legs, sky-high boots — the look was giving “ice queen,” but the silhouette stayed unmistakably Kim.

Even from behind, the snowsuit left very little to the imagination, contouring her curves as she stood framed between frosted trees like a holiday installation nobody asked for but everyone stared at anyway.

The contrast was the point. One slide was summer skin. The next was winter armor. Both were engineered to stop scrolling.

Kim didn’t bother explaining the vibe. She didn’t need to. Bikini heat, snowstorm glamour, and a body that refuses to be seasonal did all the talking.

Hot or cold, Kim Kardashian remains comfortably out of season — and completely in control of the temperature.