Kim Kardashian Homeschooling North West With Business Training

Kim Kardashian reveals North West takes brand building and business courses at home. The 12-year-old is already making hats and jewelry.

Kim Kardashian just dropped some serious intel about how she’s raising North West.

The reality star told her sister Khloé on Khloé in Wonder Land that North’s getting schooled in ways most 12-year-olds never see. Kim’s not just teaching North regular subjects. She’s building a mini mogul through what she calls “realistic courses.”

North takes brand-building classes because she has ideas about making hats and jewelry. Kim turned those dreams into actual coursework.

“It’s been so fun to see her blossom,” Kim said during the podcast appearance on Wednesday. The SKIMS founder knows what she’s doing. She built billion-dollar brands from scratch and now she’s passing that knowledge down.

North’s homeschool setup looks nothing like traditional education. Kim designs courses around North’s interests and business ideas. When North wanted to create accessories, Kim made it a learning experience about entrepreneurship and brand development.

“We’ll give budgets, and we’ll go around, and we’ll get stuff, and we’ll add it all up and subtract it all, and she has a brand-building class, you know, it’s like an actual course and a curriculum, active learning than fully interactive learning,” Kim Kardashian said. “We made it a course and she has to do the web design and she has to do the budgeting and she has to go to the to the stores and get materials and sewing and we do like full fashion courses and she goes to in the summers like to FIT in New York and goes to fashion camp.”

The 12-year-old also takes music courses as part of her curriculum. North recently dropped a snippet of “Piercing on My Hand (Ye Version)” with her dad, Kanye West. The track shows North rapping about skipping regular school and doing things her own way.

“Went to school for two days, then I got banned / Skipping school, yeah, I do it on the daily,” North rapped in the song. Those lyrics make more sense now that we know she’s getting educated at home with a business focus.

Kim’s approach goes way beyond typical celebrity kid privileges. She’s creating structured learning programs focused on fundamental business skills. North’s not just playing with ideas – she’s learning how to execute them properly.

The brand-building course covers everything from concept development to market research. North learns how successful companies start and grow. Kim uses her own experiences with KKW Beauty, SKIMS and other ventures as case studies.

North’s already showing results from this business education. She’s been modeling for SKIMS campaigns and understanding how brand partnerships work. Kim also filed trademarks under North’s name for potential toy and beauty brands.

This homeschool model lets North explore multiple interests simultaneously. She’s developing music skills with Kanye while learning business fundamentals with Kim. Most kids have to choose between creative pursuits and practical education.

Kim addressed critics who think she’s too permissive with North’s self-expression.

“No, Northy actually has a lot of rules,” Kim explained. “The one area is, I do let her express herself and I do let her do that.”

The business courses teach North about responsibility and work ethic. She learns that successful brands require consistent effort and strategic thinking. Kim wants North to understand the work behind the glamour.

North’s education includes lessons about social media marketing and brand positioning. She sees how Kim manages multiple business ventures and maintains a public image. These aren’t theoretical concepts – they’re daily realities in the Kardashian household.

Kim and Kanye coordinate on North’s music education while Kim handles the business training.

This division lets both parents contribute their expertise to North’s development. The former couple communicates about how North moves through the entertainment world.