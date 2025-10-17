Kim Kardashian Reveals Kanye West Hasn’t Called Their Kids In Months

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Kim Kardashian shared that Kanye West has not contacted their children in months despite her efforts to maintain their relationship.

Kim Kardashian revealed that her four children haven’t heard from Kanye West in months. She continues to raise them on her own while navigating a strained co-parenting dynamic.

During her conversation with Call Her Daddy podcast host Alex Cooper, the SKIMS founder opened up about the emotional toll of managing full-time parenting while still trying to maintain a connection between their kids — North, 11, Saint, 8, Chicago, 6, and Psalm, 5 — and their father.

“It’s not easy,” Kardashian said. “I mean, I raise the kids full-time. They live with me. I welcome a great, healthy relationship with my kids and their dad. He knows that. I push for it all the time, but I also protect them when it’s time for that and it goes in waves and phases.”

When asked how often West reaches out to the children, Kardashian didn’t sugarcoat it.

“Whenever he’ll call for them and ask. It’s probably been a couple months since we’ve heard from him,” she said.

Kardashian also addressed public speculation that she blocks West from seeing their children, pushing back on that narrative.

“There’s been so many times I just want to show all these texts, like what are you talking about?” she said. “I will always let them see their father… I send them to Saudi Arabia, Italy, Japan and I’ve never once denied it.”

She also reflected on her bond with her late father, Robert Kardashian, and how it shapes her approach to co-parenting.

“I have the best memories and the best relationship with my dad,” she said. “So I just welcome healthy relationships, but it’s not easy.”

The former couple finalized their divorce in 2022, with a custody agreement that includes joint legal and physical custody. West, however, is required to pay $200,000 per month in child support.

Earlier this year, West claimed on social media that he hadn’t seen their son Saint, which added to the ongoing tension between the two. However, Kardashian’s recent comments suggest she’s made repeated efforts to keep the lines of communication open.