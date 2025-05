Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Kodak Black stirred concern after boasting about his “meth habit” in a new freestyle, reigniting scrutiny over his drug use history.

Kodak Black raised eyebrows Wednesday (May 21) after dropping a freestyle on On the Radar where he referred to himself as a “young n#### with a meth habit,” reigniting concerns about his struggles with substance abuse.

The Florida rapper’s offhand remark didn’t go unnoticed. Social media lit up with alarm.

One user commented, “Lost me with meth habit,” while another wrote, “I fucc wit yak that meth bar was diabolical.”

A third added, “It’s a homage to [Trick Daddy] lowkey. But saying a meth habit is wild my boy.”

Kodak Black Admits To Substance Abuse

The line struck a nerve not just because of its bluntness but because Black has previously admitted to using methamphetamine.

“I done told y’all, I did meth before,” he said in 2023. “I ain’t riding around with no cocaine.”

Though he’s denied using cocaine, his history with other substances is extensive.

Over the years, Kodak Black has been arrested on various drug-related charges, including marijuana possession in 2015 and oxycodone trafficking in 2022. In 2023, he was arrested again—initially for suspected cocaine possession, which was later clarified to be oxycodone for which he had a prescription.

His most public battle, however, has been with Percocet.

During a June 2024 appearance, he told a crowd, “I was chewing 100 Percs a day, man. Average like 40. Average! If I was f###### with them fake s####, bruh, I’d have been dead. Bruh, I say that, I’m explaining myself now. I don’t want y’all to hear that and take that and feel like it’s okay to do that s###, ya feel me?”

In early 2023, Kodak Black tested positive for fentanyl during a court-mandated drug screening, prompting a judge to order him into a 30-day rehab program. Despite the setbacks, he’s claimed he’s working toward sobriety and has spent heavily on treatment.