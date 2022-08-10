Kodak Black Breaks Down His Similarities With Kendrick Lamar

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Pulitzer Prize-winning emcee Kendrick Lamar was not shy about embracing Kodak Black for his 2022 album Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers.

Kendrick Lamar tapped Kodak Black for a feature on the “Silent Hill” track. The pgLang co-founder also had Black make uncredited appearances on “Worldwide Steppers,” “Rich (Interlude),” and “Mirror.”

Speedy Morman recently spoke to Kodak Black for Spotify’s Rap Caviar. The conversation included the Florida-raised rapper discussing his musical union with Kendrick Lamar.

“Me and Kendrick, we got a lot of little things in common that people probably don’t wanna understand,” Kodak Black told Morman. “Both of us, we Geminis. Both of us [are] Hebrew Israelites.”

The 25-year-old rhymer added, “We can talk and [Kendrick Lamar] understands me beyond the internet theories. He got a different perception of me, and he ain’t cap. Like, he says we gonna do something, we do it… Kendrick from the streets for real, too… I f### with that boy. I got a lot of love for him.”

Kodak Black is a polarizing figure in Hip Hop. On one hand, he creates Platinum-certified albums like 2017’s Painting Pictures and 2018’s Dying to Live. However, Black is also repeatedly caught up in legal situations, including accusations of sexual misconduct. His support for Donald Trump is also controversial.

“[Kendrick Lamar] genuinely wanna see a n#### win, for sure,” said Kodak. “We could have just did the song and it never came out, but he went as far as having me speak on the intro, the interludes, and all this other stuff, having me do a poem on [Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers]. He already knows where my intellect goes.”

Kendrick Lamar’s “Silent Hill” with Kodak Black peaked at #7 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in May. Kodak also made it into the Hot 100’s Top 10 region this year with “Super Gremlin” from his Back for Everything LP. “Super Gremlin” made it all the way to #3 on the Hot 100.