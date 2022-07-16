Kodak Black’s Lawyer Issues Cryptic Comment On Rapper’s Drug Bust

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Kodak Black was busted for possessing a large amount of pills, but his lawyer says all may not be what it seems.

Rapper Kodak Black’s lawyer has commented on social media about his famous client being arrested for drug possession and on possible trafficking charges.

As reported by AllHipHop.com, the Florida rapper was arrested on Friday, July 15 in South Florida, on charges of trafficking in oxycodone and possession of a controlled substance, after troopers pulled him over and found a small bag with 31 white tablets of oxycodone and close to $75,000.

He was originally pulled over because his purple SUV had tint that seemed to be darker than the legal limit.

Bradford Cohen, the artist’s attorney took to Instagram and posted a meme that quoted Myra Kassim. It said, “In the absence of information, we jump to the worst conclusions.”

The image was accompanied by a caption that told fans that despite him being in a “different time zone,” he is already working on a resolution.

“I’m in a different time zone, but heard the reports and spoke to some witnesses,” he wrote. “I suggest not jumping to conclusions prior to all the facts in any situation. My office will be handling the situation.”

After doing additional research into the case, he said on Twitter “Never Judge a case based on an arrest. There are always additional facts and circumstances that give rise to a defense, especially in this case.”

“We will get him a bond today and move forward with resolving the matter quickly,” he concluded.

Never Judge a case based on an arrest. There are always additional facts and circumstances that give rise to a defense, especially in this case. We will get him a bond today and move forward with resolving the matter quickly. #kodak #kodakblack — Bradford Cohen (@bradfordcohen) July 16, 2022

This story is developing.