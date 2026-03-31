KRS-One Passes Torch To Ab-Soul As KRS-Two

Ab-Soul gets the blessing to carry the KRS-Two name straight from the legend himself, marking a spiritual transfer of hip-hop wisdom.

KRS-One just handed down one of Hip-Hop’s most meaningful blessings to Ab-Soul, officially granting him the right to carry the KRS-Two name.

The moment went down at the Blue Note Los Angeles on March 19, where the legendary MC stood alongside Ab-Soul and Talib Kweli, cementing a generational transfer of knowledge and respect that goes way deeper than just a stage name.

Ab-Soul stepped up and asked straight up: “Please tell the people that I have your permission and your grace to be KRS-Two.”

That’s when KRS-One broke it down with the kind of wisdom only he can deliver.

“You have the blessing. It’s a burden, a blessing,” he said, explaining that KRS stands for “Knowledge Reigns Supreme.” He emphasized that knowledge leads our lives and awareness makes us who we are.

The Teacha didn’t stop there. He explained the weight of carrying that name, saying his aura rejects those who aren’t real.

“You can’t be around me and not be real,” KRS-One stated. He recognized Ab-Soul’s presence as no accident, reading it as the universe bringing the right person to the right place at the right time.

“You could have been stopped a hundred ways just coming here. You got here. You here. I recognize. Knowledge reigns supreme. You’re blessed. Carry the name with respect and honor.”

This blessing carries serious weight in Hip-Hop culture, especially coming from someone who’s been pushing knowledge and consciousness in the culture for decades.

Ab-Soul’s acceptance of the KRS-Two name represents more than just a title change.

It’s a spiritual and intellectual inheritance from one of Hip-Hop’s most respected voices.

KRS-One has always been about elevating the culture through education and consciousness, and passing this torch to Ab-Soul signals his recognition of the younger MC’s commitment to those same principles.