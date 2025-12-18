Kylie Jenner’s Skintight Christmas Look Has More Curves Than A Candy Cane

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Kylie Jenner’s red dress hugged every curve and refused to loosen up, transforming a quiet holiday moment into something far less wholesome.

Kylie Jenner didn’t just show up for Christmas; she “sleighed” it, wrapped in a skintight red dress that looked poured-on, like melted candy cane gloss.

The look was pure holiday menace. Latex-shiny, fire-engine red, the dress hugged every curve and clung to her hips and backside so tightly it turned a quiet living room into a full-blown Christmas-after-dark scene.

Kylie angled her body just enough to let the light bounce off the fabric, putting her silhouette front and center and daring the camera to keep up.

She looked back over her shoulder with that practiced, unbothered stare, the kind that said she knew exactly what the dress was doing and had zero intention of fixing it.

Her long dark hair fell straight down her back, framing the open cut of the gown and guiding the eye right where she wanted it. The pose wasn’t loud. It was controlled. A slow burn. Weaponized calm.

A fireplace glowed behind her in one shot, but it was clear what actually heated the room. The glossy red fabric stretched clean across her curves, turning a classic holiday color into a full-scale flex. No ornaments were needed. No mistletoe was required. Kylie was the centerpiece.

This wasn’t a cozy Christmas. This was rich-girl winter, late-night energy where the dress did all the talking and the message stayed simple: Santa isn’t the only one delivering this year.